BJP targets Sharad Pawar for his barb at Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Vinod Tawde added that Pawar was trying to cover up a wrong decision by his government. (File) Vinod Tawde added that Pawar was trying to cover up a wrong decision by his government. (File)

The war of words over the issue of conducting final-year exams in Maharashtra continued on Thursday, with BJP leaders attacking NCP president Sharad Pawar for his barb at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has opposed the government’s move of announcing cancellation of exams.

Pawar on Wednesday had stated that international universities such as University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and IIT Delhi had decided to cancel exams. But the governor has opposed the same move by the State government. “It appears that the governor is more knowledgeable,” Pawar said.

Reacting to the statement, former education minister Vinod Tawde said, “Koshyari is aware about the truth in Oxford and Cambridge. In these colleges, online examinations for degree students are being conducted. And this suggestion was also given by the state-level committee of vice-chancellors.”

He added that Pawar was trying to cover up a wrong decision by his government. He also criticised the idea of failing ATKT (allowed to keep term) students.

Following Tawde’s statement, BJP leader Ashish Shelar also released a statement, raising questions regarding the fate of ATKT students. “We won’t let the state’s 40 per cent students struggle in confusion,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd