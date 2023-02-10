BJP targets govt over live relay of Gehlot’s speech

Ahead of CM Ashok Gehlot’s Budget address on Friday, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the government for its order directing live streaming of the CM’s speech in in all colleges of the state.

Through a letter dated February 8, the Commissioner of College Education instructed all government and private colleges in the state to make arrangements for live streaming of the CM’s speech. They have also been instructed to fill up a spreadsheet, detailing the screening following the streaming.

Calling it a dictatorial order, former education minister Vasudev Devnani said that “imposing the broadcast on students in this manner, irrespective of their interest, is unfair.”

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said Thursday that, “I believe that it is happening for the first time in Rajasthan’s parliamentary history that regular studies are being interrupted (for the CM’s budget address). And it is also for the first time that huge hoardings of CM (on Budget) have been installed, but this isn’t going to change anything.”

He termed the “leaking the theme of the Budget before the Budget” on the hoardings as a “crime.” Earlier, the BJP and Congress traded barbs over the hoardings of the budget.

To engage the youth, and apparently under pressure from Pilot, Gehlot earlier said that the 2023-24 Budget will be focussed on the youth.