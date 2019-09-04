BJP targeting Azam Khan as he is emerging as national leader: Mulayam Singh

Coming out in support of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday said Khan is unnecessarily being targeted by the BJP government as he is emerging as a national leader. Speaking to mediapersons, his first in around two years, Mulayam said, “…the BJP is in power and some of its leaders believe that what is happening is wrong and it will affect the party instead… With his speeches and brilliance, Azam has become a leader of a national stature and that is why the BJP has problems.”

Advertising

“Over 80 cases have been lodged against Azam Khan and thousands of cases against the Samajwadi Party. I have never seen such a terrible face of political vendetta.”

Mulayam said that he will also talk to the members of the party’s national executive and senior leaders, and will plan a nationwide protest in support of Khan by Thursday. He added that if necessary, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

“I have not thought about it but, if needed, I will meet the Prime Minister to convey to him the injustice meted out to Azam Khan,” the SP leader said.

Advertising

Claiming that atrocities under the BJP reign are unprecedented, he asked the government not to mess with his party.

Mulayam asked party supporters to stand with Khan and alleged that woman members of his family were being interrogated and misbehaved with.

“Injustice is being meted out to Azam Khan and SP workers will launch a protest against it. They will hit the streets and I will also stand with them.”

“He (Azam) belongs to a humble background. He is being unnecessarily targeted by the BJP government. Hundreds of bighas of land was acquired for Azam’s (Jauhar) university, then why would only two bighas be acquired illegally? Just for those two bighas, so many cases under serious sections were registered against Azam,” he added, claiming that Azam collected money for the university by begging for donations.

On if Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) founder Shivpal Yadav will support him, Mulayam evaded the question, saying that his brother, being a politician, knows how to fight.

More than 75 cases have been lodged against Khan in last four months. The cases are related to alleged land grab, illegal construction and hate speech allegations. He has also been declared “land mafia” by Rampur administration.

Reacting to Mulayam’s remarks, state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said his party was not surprised by them.

“The Samajwadi Party has been patronising the land mafia and also supports them. Hence, it is no surprise that the SP stalwart is speaking in favour of Azam Khan,” he told PTI. “Azam Khan has unleashed atrocities on the poor, oppressed, minorities, Dalits and people from the weaker sections of society… Now the law is taking its own course. Why are they worried? Don’t they have faith in law?” he said.