BJP taking poll wins as licence to loot people: Cong on price rise

Attacking the BJP-led central government over the rise in prices of essential commodities, including fuel, fertilizer and medicines, the Congress on Saturday said “the BJP is taking its electoral victories as a licence to loot people”.

It claimed that by hiking prices of several commodities, the government has put a burden of Rs 1.25-lakh crore on the people.

“The price of DAP bag of 50 kg has been increased by Rs 150 per bag. India’s farmers buy 1.20-lakh crore tonnes of DAP every year. The additional burden on farmer comes to Rs 3,600 crores. Likewise, the price of NPKS bag of 50 kg has been increased by Rs 110 per bag, putting an additional burden to the tune of Rs 3,740 crores on farmer,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told a press conference.

He said according to the government’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, India’s consumption of Petrol in 2020-21 was 27,969 thousand metric tonnes. “At a price increase of Rs 7.20 per litre, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 20,138 crores,” he said.

Surjewala said the Modi government has earned Rs 26-lakh crore in eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel alone. In the last eight years of the BJP rule, the commercial LPG cylinder has seen a massive hike of Rs 845, he said. On Friday, price was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder.

“At a price increase of Rs 140.50 per cylinder, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 27,095 crores, he claimed. Similar is the case with CNG, piped gas, toll tax on National Highways and medicines. Building material, white goods and cars have also become costlier as all companies have announced price hikes from April 1,” he said, adding, “there is not a single sphere of a citizen’s life, where prices have not increased”.