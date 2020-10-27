BJP takes out ‘Tiranga rally’, raises slogans outside Abdullah, Mufti homes

BJP workers hoist the national flag at the PDP headquarters in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Taking exception to former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s comments on the national flag and marking ‘Accession Day’, the Kashmir unit of the BJP held a demonstration against the PDP president by taking out a “Tiranga rally”.

October 26 is a public holiday in the Union territory to mark the accession of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947.

On Monday, BJP workers gathered at the Tagore Hall in Srinagar and proceeded to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) led by BJP general secretary and Kashmir in-charge Vibodh Gupta. The party workers raised the Tricolour from vehicles they travelled in and raised slogans outside National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s residence as well as Mehbooba Mufti’s home at Gupkar.

The signatories of the Gupkar declaration on Saturday adopted the erstwhile flag of J&K as the symbol of the People’s Alliance.

Gupta termed the response to the rally “a tight slap on those so-called leaders of Kashmir who made seditious statements in the last few days,” adding that “this massive rally stands as a testimony to the fact that leaders of the Gupkar Declaration are living in a fool’s paradise”.

The BJP took out a similar rally in Jammu with BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina saying that no other flag except the Tricolour will be hoisted on the land of Jammu and Kashmir. Paying tribute at a statue of the last Dogra ruler at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Raina said that nobody, especially the “Gupkar Gang”, shall “dare to create confusion in the minds of others” as “nobody is above the national flag which is the pride of 130 crore people of India”.

