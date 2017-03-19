BJP takes digital platform, green issues to reach people in Kerala

The party has worked out a digital platform to bring to focus the NDA government’s achievements and welfare schemes and bring its benefits to people at the grassroots. The party has worked out a digital platform to bring to focus the NDA government’s achievements and welfare schemes and bring its benefits to people at the grassroots.

BJP in Kerala has worked out a master plan to highlight welfare schemes of the Centre through digital means and intervene on environmental issues of the state.The move is seen in political circles as part of BJP’s attempts to expand its grassroot base in the state before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As many as 1000 digital service centres would be set up across the state, where trained personnel would help people remove their doubts on various welfare schemes such as pension and insurance.

The party has also worked out a detailed plan to intervene in the environmental front by launching a green campaign, ‘Jalswaraj’, which comprises sapling planting drive, rejuvenation of water bodies, recharging of wells and an anti-plastic drive.

Party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the main objective behind the mechanism was to propagate the achievements and initiatives of BJP government at the Centre.

“The mechanism will be implemented at the booth level. The state-level programme has already started and the plan is to implement the digital help-desk, titled Deendayal Helpline, across the state in the next one month,” he told PTI.

Under ‘Jalswaraj’, he said 10 lakh tree saplings would be planted across the state on June 5, World Environment Day.

“Work for this has already started by setting up necessary plant nurseries at the panchayat level…,” he said.

At least one-two lakh saplings of fruit-bearing trees would be distributed in each district as part of the mission.

Party Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh said the digital centres would also provide various e-services to people, cutting across party lines.

“The centres will help people to fill online applications for various central and state schemes.The issues regarding the schemes, such as delay in getting the benefits, will be followed up and taken up with authorities concerned,” he said.

The centres would be manned by trained personnel and a handbook containing information on various government schemes would also be made available there, he added.

