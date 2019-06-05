BJP takes control of civic body, its first ever in Bengal

Days after it breached fortress West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls winning 18 seats, the BJP Tuesday took control of the Bhatpara municipality 33 km from Kolkata. The BJP has never run a civic body in the state and Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP’s Arjun Singh defeated TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi.

Singh, a four-time TMC MLA from the Bhatpara assembly constituency, shifted to BJP weeks before the Lok Sabha polls. His nephew, Saurabh Singh was elected the new chairman of Bhatpara municipality after the BJP won 26 votes in a confidence motion in the 35-councillor body. Arjun Singh was also the chairman of this civic body since 2010.

“Arjun Singh is our leader. We will be guided by his advice. We will work for the people of Bhatpara sincerely,” said Saurabh on becoming the chairman.

The TMC said the BJP used muscle and money power to effect defections. “They joined after a gun was pointed at them. BJP forced the councillors to join their party. Some of them took huge amounts of money too. None of the councillors were elected BJP representatives. But unfortunately, some of them succumbed to money power and muscle power,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, TMC president of North 24 Parganas and Food Minister.

“What can I say? We were defeated since we did not have the numbers,” said vice-chairman of the outgoing board, Somenath Talukder.

On May 28, 13 of 23 councillors from Bhatpara and 14 of 24 councillors of Nahihati Municipality joined the BJP in New Delhi, along with three legislators, one each from the Congress, TMC and CPI(M). Then, the state government had immediately appointed an administrator for the Naihati municipality.

On April 8, after Arjun Sigh joined the BJP, he was defeated in a no-confidence motion at the municipality of which he was chairman. Singh was then defeated 22-11 in a secret ballot by the councillors. Singh had claimed that his defeat was because the TMC along with police had threatened many of his councillors.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said in Kolkata that BJP leaders and workers in Bengal should not relax after the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.