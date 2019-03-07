In jibe at Robert Vadra, BJP says ‘he is now eligible for Bharat Ratna’

The BJP Thursday took a jibe at Robert Vadra by saying that the businessman is now eligible for Bharat Ratna as he has accepted that he “looted”. BJP was reacting to Vadra’s comment where he said he is still in the country while “there are people who looted the country” and “ran away”.

Taking to Twitter, BJP said, “Robert is really honest. Thanks for accepting that you looted. You are now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as per your family quota.”

On Wednesday, Vadra had said that he will stay in the country and not enter active politics unless his name is cleared of graft charges. “I’m in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I’m always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Vadra, who is the brother in law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. He is currently out on bail.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The agency had earlier said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds, each, six other flats and more properties.