After ‘respect all religions’ statement, BJP suspends spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party’s primary membership.

In a letter to Nupur Sharm, Om Pathak, the member secretary of the central disciplinary committee of the BJP, said: “You have expressed views which are contrary to the Party’s position. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities.”

Earlier in the day, in an apparent response to the ongoing controversy over Nupur Sharma’s alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, BJP stated that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

“The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy,” the BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday.

“During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions,” the brief statement said.

Party sources said that the BJP had to issue the statement as Sharma’s controversial remarks had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made abusive comments about the Prophet. While Sharma has denied saying anything “abusive” or “wrong”, she claimed that she has been getting death and rape threats since the controversy broke out.

But BJP sources said Sharma’s statement had “upset” and “disappointed” the party’s leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who keeps speaking about the ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ formula in governance issues.