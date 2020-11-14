BJP suspends ex-minister for anti-Rawat letter to PM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Uttarakhand BJP Friday suspended former minister Lakhi Ram Joshi for “indiscipline”, two days after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

State BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat also issued a show cause notice to Joshi, seeking a response within seven days. An unsatisfactory reply or the lack of one may result in his expulsion.

Party state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said that action has been taken against Joshi for the letter. In the letter, Joshi referred to the Uttarakhand High Court’s recent order for a CBI inquiry against Rawat, based on allegations of financial impropriety by a journalist. The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court order.

“The party has taken action against me out of frustration…. I had written that letter because the HC’s recent order… is very serious and Rawat should be removed to ensure a fair inquiry,” Joshi said.

