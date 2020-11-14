scorecardresearch
BJP suspends ex-minister for anti-Rawat letter to PM

State BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat also issued a show cause notice to Joshi, seeking a response within seven days. An unsatisfactory reply or the lack of one may result in his expulsion.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Dehradun | November 14, 2020 12:42:26 am
trivendra singh rawat, sc stays hc order, cbi probe on trivendra singh rawat, uttarakhand cm cbi probe, indian expressUttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Uttarakhand BJP Friday suspended former minister Lakhi Ram Joshi for “indiscipline”, two days after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Party state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said that action has been taken against Joshi for the letter. In the letter, Joshi referred to the Uttarakhand High Court’s recent order for a CBI inquiry against Rawat, based on allegations of financial impropriety by a journalist. The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court order.

“The party has taken action against me out of frustration…. I had written that letter because the HC’s recent order… is very serious and Rawat should be removed to ensure a fair inquiry,” Joshi said.

