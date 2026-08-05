BJP begins stock-taking after Datia and Bankipur setbacks

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Aug. 4, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar during a meeting at the Parliament House, in New Delhi. (@PMOIndia/X via PTI Photo)(PTI08_04_2026_000186B)

A day after the BJP lost two of its bastions in the bypolls in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the party appears to have begun the stock-taking exercise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing the political situation with senior leaders from the states concerned on Tuesday.

Modi met former Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar and former Madhya Pradesh CM and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his office chamber in the Parliament House. While the meetings were to discuss “development issues”, sources said “political developments” also came up.

The party is still trying to come to terms with the embarrassing defeats in Bihar’s Bankipur seat vacated by its national president Nitin Nabin, and Datia in Madhya Pradesh, a stronghold constituency of the party for almost three decades until 2023.