BJP state chief attacks Mamata for ‘silence’ on Ayodhya judgment, Trinamool cites cyclone work

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh welcomed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, calling it an ethical win for the party. Ghosh also questioned the Trinamool Congress’s silence on the verdict.

“I would like to thank the apex court for the historic verdict. All of us should respect the judgment. We are hopeful that the temple would be built soon. Hundreds of karsevaks, who lost their lives during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, will now rest in peace,” Ghosh said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to respond to the Ayodhya verdict. Trinamool leaders claimed that the state government was busy containing the effects of Cyclone Bulbul. The Chief Minister spent time until midnight on Saturday at the control room of the state secretariat reviewing evacuation efforts. However, according to sources, Banerjee had instructed party leaders not to react to the Ayodhya verdict in a meeting held two days ago.

“Cyclone Bulbul is about to pass through Bengal. Our State Administration is closely monitoring the situation 24×7. We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special Control Rooms have been set up and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed. Schools, colleges and anganwadi centres have been closed and more than 1 lac 20 thousand people have already been rescued from the vulnerable coastal areas,” Banerjee tweeted a few hours after the verdict.

“Ayodhya is a delicate issue for us. If we welcome the judgment or stay silent, that will upset our core Muslim voters. If we criticise it, the bogey of Muslim appeasement will return. The Congress has given a balanced statement. It is possible that because the judgment is voluminous, it is currently being studied and the party will firm up its stand depending on how others react,” says a source in the party.

Attacking the Chief Minister for her silence, Ghosh said, “They (Trinamool) prefer silence when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests… I would ask them to come out clean.”