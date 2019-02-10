BJP stages protest against ‘rising crime’ in MP under Congress

The opposition BJP staged a demonstration here Sunday alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Madhya Pradesh after the Congress came to power.

BJP workers submitted a memorandum to the Governor after staging the protest at Roshanpura square.

“The law and order situation has been deteriorating since the Congress government took over,” Bhopal district BJP president and former MLA Surendra Nath Singh said.

The BJP government had successfully established a rule of law in the last 15 years but now criminals were running amok with a rise in murders, chain-snatching, extortion, robberies and crimes against women, he alleged.

Congress responded to the protest by claiming that it was mostly BJP workers who were found to be involved in crimes recently.

“After losing power, they have become desperate and are committing crimes,” said Bhopal District Congress vice-president Yogendra Singh Chouhan.