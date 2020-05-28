Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms

Sambit Patra is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2020 2:03:57 pm
sambit patra, sambit patra covid-19, sambit patra coronavirus, sambit patra hospitalised, sambit patra covid-19 news, coronavirus india news updates  BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement