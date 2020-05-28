BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2020 2:03:57 pm
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.
He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.
The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.
He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.
