Ahead of polls, EC probes cash-for-votes charge against BJP’s Sobha Surendran in Palakkad
The CEO said that although the prime witness denied receiving money, district collector M S Madhavikutty informed the Election Commission that a detailed probe was needed given the gravity of the matter.
The Election Commission of India has launched a probe into allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party’s Palakkad candidate Sobha Surendran distributed money for votes – an accusation that the leader has dismissed as “conspiracy”.
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said the alleged incident was reported on Wednesday, a day before the state goes to the polls. Visual media reports claimed Sobha distributed money to voters at Theruvakkurishi under Kannadi panchayat in Palakkad. Acting on these reports, a flying squad visited the spot and recorded the statement of an 85-year-old woman who had allegedly received the money. She denied the incident.
The CEO said that although the prime witness denied receiving money, district collector M S Madhavikutty informed the Election Commission that a detailed probe was needed given the gravity of the matter.
The probe will examine whether there was any violation of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct, the CEO said. Further action will be based on the district collector’s report. The collector has also informed the Election observers and the district police chief for further action.
This comes days after police registered two cases in Thrissur district over allegations that the BJP distributed household kits to voters to influence them.
BJP candidate Sobha termed the allegation baseless. “This is not my first election, this is my 10th. I know the rules. Rivals have understood that I’m going to win the election. This is a pre-planned script against the BJP. Let the police find out the conspiracy behind it. I have also filed a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More