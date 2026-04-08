Ahead of polls, EC probes cash-for-votes charge against BJP’s Sobha Surendran in Palakkad

The Election Commission of India has launched a probe into allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party’s Palakkad candidate Sobha Surendran distributed money for votes – an accusation that the leader has dismissed as “conspiracy”.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said the alleged incident was reported on Wednesday, a day before the state goes to the polls. Visual media reports claimed Sobha distributed money to voters at Theruvakkurishi under Kannadi panchayat in Palakkad. Acting on these reports, a flying squad visited the spot and recorded the statement of an 85-year-old woman who had allegedly received the money. She denied the incident.