BJP snaps alliance with PDP in J-K after 3 years: A timeline

On December 28, 2014, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

A timeline of political developments in Jammu and Kashmir since assembly elections in 2014 and the PDP-BJP alliance assuming power.

# December, 28, 2014: Results of assembly polls declared, verdict hung. PDP gets 28 seats, BJP 25, NC 15 and Congress 12 in the 87-member assembly.

# December 28, 2014: Governor’s rule imposed in JK.

# PDP and BJP hold talks for an alliance. Consultations take two months for finalising common minimum programme – the Agenda of Alliance.

# March 1, 2015: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time. Governor’s rule ends.

# January 7, 2016: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dies of illness at AIIMS, New Delhi.

# January, 8, 2016: Governor’s rule imposed again as PDP-BJP fail to come to an arrangement for continuing the alliance.

# PDP expresses reservations on the implementation of the agenda of alliance, shows reluctance to lead the government. Governor’s rule continues.

# March 22, 2016: Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, announces she is satisfied with the assurances from the Centre.

# April 4, 2016: Mehbooba Mufti takes oath as the first woman chief minister of the state. Governor’s rule ends.

# April 5, 2016: Crisis erupts in National Institute of Technology Srinagar where local students clash with non-local students following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

# July 8, 2016: Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

PDP-BJP differ over the killing of Wani as it leads to violent protests resulting in the death of over 85 people.

# May 9, 2018: Mehbooba Mufti calls all-party meeting in the wake of rise in civilian killings during clashes near encounter sites. After the meeting, the chief minister calls for a Ramzan ceasefire on the pattern of one announced during the tenure of the then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee in 2003. BJP leader and deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta opposes the idea.

# May 17, 2018: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces month-long suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

# June 17, 2018: Rajnath Singh announces Centre’s decision not to extend the unilateral ceasefire, saying counter-terror operations will resume in the valley in the wake of increase in militancy related incidents during the ceasefire period.

# June 18, 2018: All BJP ministers summoned to Delhi by the party high command.

# June 19, 2018: BJP pulls out of its coalition government with the PDP. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tenders resignation. State heading towards Governor’s rule again.

