Friday, Nov 25, 2022

BJP ‘sleeping cells’ have infiltrated party, says Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara

"They are people who have been put into the Congress by the BJP. They are BJP supporters. They will definitely oppose or indulge in 'character assassination' of anyone who tries to strengthen the Congress," Karan Mahara said.

Karan Mahara. (Twitter/@KaranMahara_INC)

The Congress’ Uttarakhand unit chief Karan Mahara has alleged that the BJP’s “sleeping cells” had entered the party and were trying to weaken it in every way.
While Mahara did not take any names, he said anyone speaking against a Congress leader must be hand-in-glove with the BJP.

“They are people who have been put into the Congress by the BJP. They are BJP supporters. They will definitely oppose or indulge in ‘character assassination’ of anyone who tries to strengthen the Congress,” Mahara said while addressing party workers on Thursday.

Referring to a meeting held by Amit Shah with BJP MLAs, he said the Union Home minister had advised them to follow the mantra of “idol breaking” to weaken the Congress and come to power.

“Idol breaking means indulging in character assassination of Congress leaders who are doing well and that is exactly what these elements planted in the Congress by the BJP are doing. They are in the Congress office during the day and BJP leaders’ homes at night,” Mahara said.

He also cautioned party workers to be on their guard against such elements.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:47:32 pm
