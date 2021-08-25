BJP slams SP, Cong for absence at Kalyan funeral

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for not paying their last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at his residence in Lucknow. Singh, whom the BJP portrayed as an icon of Hindutva and the OBCs, was cremated in Bulandshahr district’s Narora town on Monday.

“By failing to appear to bid the final farewell to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Akhilesh Yadav ji you have lost the moral right to talk about the backward classes. You talking about Backwards is nothing but hypocrisy,” said Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress, BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj claimed that they failed to offer condolences to appease a “particular section” because of the Babri Masjid demolition issue. This act of the SP and Congress leaders was a “disrespect” to OBCs and Dalits as a tall leader such as Kalyan Singh is “born once in centuries”, Maharaj said.