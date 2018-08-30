BJP slams Rahul: Naxals not rights activists

“We need to enlighten Rahul Gandhi. The most important thing in the country is its Constitution,” Sambit Patra said. “We need to enlighten Rahul Gandhi. The most important thing in the country is its Constitution,” Sambit Patra said.

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his apparent comparison of alleged “Naxal activists” with NGOs and human rights activists and argued that the ruling party appreciates “dissent” but not “disintegration of the country”.

“We need to enlighten Rahul Gandhi. The most important thing in the country is its Constitution. Democratic process has a special role in it…. Dissent, not disintegration. Democracy is all about dissent. The Constitution guarantees the right of dissent and we stand by it. But not for disintegration of the land, not for disintegration of the country,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Pointing out that former PM Manmohan Singh had called Maoist terror the gravest threat to the country, Patra said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi considers Naxals as human rights activist…. It is a matter of regret…”

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Never expected this from Rahul Gandhi. In Parliament, he said there was no hatred in his mind and he embraced the Prime Minister. (But) when some people conspired to assassinate the PM, he is backing them with his comments and tweets.”

