BJP slams Rahul for revoking Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension

THE BJP on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi for revoking the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move shows the “hyprocrisy” and “double speak” of the Congress president. The ruling party said the decision has exposed the Congress chief and his “love for a person of many controversies”.

“The kind of comment that Aiyar had made was appalling. He had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘neech aadmi’. It was a casteist comment… a comment aimed at people of backward castes. The comment came during the Gujarat elections. When Gandhi had suspended Aiyar, we had said that it was a strategic suspension and it would be revoked once the elections are over. We have been proven right,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The revocation of the suspension of Aiyar, he said, shows the “double speak” of Gandhi who often speaks of hugging and love while actually promotes people who abuse and hate PM Modi.

“Aiyar is a repeat offender. He is the same man who in an interview in Pakistan had called them to help dislodge Modi in India. He had also made fun of the poor background of Modi before the 2014 elections…” Patra said.

