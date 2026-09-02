BJP slams Rahul for ‘spreading falsehood’ on economy: ‘Has taken contract to weaken people’s morale’

With the economy growing at a robust 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter despite headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict and high energy prices, the BJP on Tuesday hailed the nation’s “strong economic management” and stable governance by the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre.
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the GDP growth reflected strong economic management in the face of global challenges and that India, under PM Modi’s leadership, was moving from the “Fragile Five” economy of UPA days to becoming a major world economy.
Demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for calling the Indian economy “dead” and spreading falsehood that a big economic tsunami was on its way, Prasad said, “Now, a growth rate of 7.8% is in front of you. Do you have some shame?”
“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t do his homework. He relies on cheat-speak. He simply reads out whatever has been written for him… Has Rahul Gandhi taken a contract to compromise and weaken the morale of the people of India?” Prasad said, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters.
“BJP condemns outright the irresponsible, false, baseless and mischievous contention of Gandhi that the Indian economy is a dead economy and a big economic tsunami is going to come,” Prasad said.
Prasad said that the GDP figure has a “special significance”, because “in the period being discussed from April to June before that in January-February the entire Gulf crisis had started. There was the problem of oil, the problem of supply chain, and uncertainty in the world. Despite this, India’s economy remained at 7.8%.”
“In the same period, Canada was at 1.5%, Germany at 1%, the UK at 2.1%, Malaysia at 6%, and South Korea at 3.7%. America too was around 2%. Everywhere in the world there were problems due to the Gulf crisis, war, and the issue of Hormuz, and oil movement was disrupted. Despite all these, where India stands and where others stand,” he said.
Seeking to underline that sectors including manufacturing, trade, construction, and the service sector had all contributed, Prasad credited policies made by the central government, adding that the Modi government “did not abuse those who earn wealth, but instead told them to work and take the country forward.”