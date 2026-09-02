BJP slams Rahul for ‘spreading falsehood’ on economy: ‘Has taken contract to weaken people’s morale’

“BJP condemns outright the irresponsible, false, baseless and mischievous contention of Gandhi that the Indian economy is a dead economy and a big economic tsunami is going to come,” Prasad said.

With the economy growing at a robust 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter despite headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict and high energy prices, the BJP on Tuesday hailed the nation’s “strong economic management” and stable governance by the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the GDP growth reflected strong economic management in the face of global challenges and that India, under PM Modi’s leadership, was moving from the “Fragile Five” economy of UPA days to becoming a major world economy.

Demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for calling the Indian economy “dead” and spreading falsehood that a big economic tsunami was on its way, Prasad said, “Now, a growth rate of 7.8% is in front of you. Do you have some shame?”