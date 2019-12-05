Why join Narasimha Rao Cabinet if he was so ‘bad’: BJP on Manmohan Singh’s 1984 riots remark

“In a way, Rajiv Gandhi supported the massacre with his subsequent comments that the earth shakes when a big tree falls,” Javadekar said. (Express file photo) “In a way, Rajiv Gandhi supported the massacre with his subsequent comments that the earth shakes when a big tree falls,” Javadekar said. (Express file photo)

A day after former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh said the 1984 riots in Delhi could have been avoided, BJP Thursday hit back at Singh saying why did he choose to join Narasimha Rao’s cabinet as finance minister when the latter, according to his admission, failed to call in the Army.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday to mark the 100th birth anniversary of IK Gujral, who was India’s prime minister in 1997-98, Singh said: “When the sad event of 1984 took place, Gujral ji on that very sad evening went to the then Home Minister PV Narasimha Rao and said to him that the situation is so grave that it is necessary for the government to call the army at the earliest. If that advice would have been heeded perhaps the massacre that took place in 1984 could have been avoided.”

Taking a swipe at Singh, the BJP asked if Rao was so “bad”, why he chose to become the finance minister in his government in 1991.

The party also placed the blame on Rajiv Gandhi for the massacre, stating that the former prime minister also had the right to call in the Army in such situations.

“In a way, Rajiv Gandhi supported the massacre with his subsequent comments that the earth shakes when a big tree falls,” PTI quoted Union minister Prakash Javadekar said as saying. Rajiv Gandhi had succeeded Indira Gandhi as the prime minister after she was assassinated by her Sikh gunmen.

Gujral’s son and Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral complimented Singh for being “truthful”.

“I admire and compliment Manmohan Singh for being truthful and calling a spade a spade,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

