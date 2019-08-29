BJP slams Mamata’s remarks on Kashmir, asks why is she afraid of central agencies

Flaying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statements against the central probe agencies, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Wednesday asked that if she and her party workers are not at fault, then what is she afraid of.

“Why is she afraid of central investigating agencies? The state government has filed more than 28,000 cases against our party workers and leaders across the state. Instead of of crying foul, we are fighting it politically, legally and democratically. But, whoever is involved in corruption will not be spared,” the BJP leader said

Responding to questions on the CBI and ED summoning the TMC leaders in chit fund cases, Ghosh said, “If the CBI or ED are summoning someone to bring out the truth through investigation then what is harm in it? If someone has committed no wrong then he or she has nothing to worry about. The CBI probe in Saradha case is being held under the instructions of the Supreme Court. Why is the TMC crying foul? This means they have something to hide.”

Ghosh also accused Mamata of speaking in the language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. “It seems she is busy in appeasing the minority community, that is why she has started speaking the language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Whatever Imran Khan is saying, she is just repeating it… Such a statement from a CM goes against the interest of the nation,” he said.