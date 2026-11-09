The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks, calling Diwali as ‘khushiyon ka Eid’. Kharge made the remarks while talking to reporters ahead of Diwali on Saturday.

Calling the Congress an ‘anti-Sanatani’ and a ‘anti-Hindu’ party, BJP challenged Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to show equal courage by calling Eid a “Diwali of joy”.

“I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. This is a major festival celebrated across the country. The reason behind this is that this is ‘khushiyon ka Eid’ (Eid of happiness). This is the ‘Eid’ which goes on for a long time. This is a festival of joy. I would like to convey my greetings,” Kharge told reporters.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali… On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity. On BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s reported statement on Rahul Gandhi, he says, “It is clear that such rhetoric is being prompted by PM Modi and Amit Shah… Yet, PM Modi himself avoids facing Rahul Gandhi directly. Rahul Gandhi has even issued a challenge for a debate, covering critical issues like the NEET examination, unemployment, and inflation, but PM Modi has chosen not to participate. If they prefer to have others speak for them, that is their choice; we have nothing to say about that. Ultimately, our struggle is against PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the BJP, not against any other individual.” — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

Responding to Kharge’s comments, the BJP hit out at the Congress chief accusing the Congress of choosing vote bank politics on a Hindu festival.

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“Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for ‘Babri’. In the past when Sanatan was called ‘Dengue Malaria Aid’ the Congress was silent! Under Gandhi Vadra family Policy of Congress is Anti Sanatan, Anti Hindu,” BJP national media co-incharge Pradeep Bhandari said.

BJP spokesperson questions Congress over festival identity

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned why Kharge had a problem calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its real name. Bhatia stated that Eid has its own significance while Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions, and identity. He asked whether changing the identity of Hindu festivals has become political etiquette in Congress’s secularism, demanding that the party respect Hindu faith because Diwali will always remain Diwali.

. @kharge ji, has wishing people on Diwali become so difficult that you have to bring Eid into the picture? Must every Hindu festival be diluted to suit your minority appeasement and vote-bank politics? Labelling Diwali as an ‘Eid of Happiness’ is nothing but another attempt at appeasement. Diwali has its own history, traditions, identity and significance. It deserves to be celebrated and respected for what it truly is, not rebranded to please vote banks! — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) November 9, 2026

BJP says right to label Congress as ‘Maowadi Muslim League Congress’

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha pointed out that Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year, but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as “Khushiyon ki Eid” ten to twelve times a year. He added that this behaviour shows why Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls the Congress party “MMC” (Maowadi Muslim League Cong).