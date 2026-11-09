BJP slams Kharge for calling Diwali ‘khushiyon ka Eid’, dares him to call Eid ‘Diwali of joy’

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after he referred to Diwali as "khushiyon ka Eid" during festival greetings.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readNov 9, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Describing the Congress as an anti-Sanatani party, BJP leaders challenged Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate equal courage by referring to Eid as a “Diwali of joy”.File photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks, calling Diwali as ‘khushiyon ka Eid’. Kharge made the remarks while talking to reporters ahead of Diwali on Saturday.

Calling the Congress an ‘anti-Sanatani’ and a ‘anti-Hindu’ party, BJP challenged Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to show equal courage by calling Eid a “Diwali of joy”.

“I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. This is a major festival celebrated across the country. The reason behind this is that this is ‘khushiyon ka Eid’ (Eid of happiness). This is the ‘Eid’ which goes on for a long time. This is a festival of joy. I would like to convey my greetings,” Kharge told reporters.

Responding to Kharge’s comments, the BJP hit out at the Congress chief accusing the Congress of choosing vote bank politics on a Hindu festival.

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“Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for ‘Babri’. In the past when Sanatan was called ‘Dengue Malaria Aid’ the Congress was silent! Under Gandhi Vadra family Policy of Congress is Anti Sanatan, Anti Hindu,” BJP national media co-incharge Pradeep Bhandari said.

BJP spokesperson questions Congress over festival identity

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned why Kharge had a problem calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its real name. Bhatia stated that Eid has its own significance while Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions, and identity. He asked whether changing the identity of Hindu festivals has become political etiquette in Congress’s secularism, demanding that the party respect Hindu faith because Diwali will always remain Diwali.

BJP says right to label Congress as ‘Maowadi Muslim League Congress’

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha pointed out that Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year, but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as “Khushiyon ki Eid” ten to twelve times a year. He added that this behaviour shows why Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls the Congress party “MMC” (Maowadi Muslim League Cong).

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