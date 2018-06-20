BJP slams Digvijaya for Hindu terrorists remark, says he has pointed finger at millions of Hindus

BJP’s reaction came three days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks. BJP’s reaction came three days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks.

Days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused RSS of promoting terrorism, the BJP on Wednesday came down heavily upon him and demanded his sacking from the party. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised the senior Congress leader for “pointing finger at millions of Hindus, denigrating them and calling them terrorists”.

“We demand Congress leader Digvijay Singh should be sacked from the Party. You (Digvijay Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them & called them terrorists. Why do you take Hindus for granted Rahul Gandhi?” Patra was quoted as saying by ANI. He also alleged that Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes Hindus for granted.

“Jitne bhi Hindu dharma wale aatankwadi pakde gaye hai sab Sangh ke karyakarta rahe hai (All Hindu terrorists caught so far have been RSS members in the past),’’ the Congress leader had said in Jhabua on Sunday.

“Nathu Ram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi was also part of RSS. This ideology spreads hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to terrorism,’’ he told reporters. Recently, Digvijaya had claimed that he has always spoken about Sanghi terrorism and not Hindu terrorism.

With the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, due in five months, Digvijaya Singh was appointed the head of Congress Coordination Committee recently. He is on a statewide Ekta Yatra in an effort to revive the party at the grassroots.

