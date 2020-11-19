BJP slams Congress ‘silence’ over AgustaWestland allegations

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

A day after it asked Congress leaders to come clean on the AgustaWestland revelations reported in The Indian Express, the BJP on Wednesday criticised the Congress leadership for its “silence” over allegations of involvement of its top leaders in routing of the alleged kickbacks in the deal.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi answer about allegations levelled against their party leaders. “What do they have to tell about the names of their party leaders being mentioned in the scam? What is the meaning of their silence?” Rathore asked.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called on the Opposition party to come clean on the allegations against its leaders.

In an ongoing series, The Indian Express accessed the statement of Rajiv Saxena, prime accused in the Rs 3,000-crore case, to the Enforcement Directorate and found that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, his nephew Ratul Puri, his son Bakul Nath, Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel find mention in Saxena’s statement.

Khurshid had said he cannot respond to the BJP’s claim until he knows the context in which his name has been mentioned by the accused.

Rathore took a swipe at Rahul and said he had often attacked the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal despite the Supreme Court giving a clean chit, but has not spoken a word on the investigation into the alleged corruption in the purchase of the VVIP choppers.

The CBI started probing the AgustaWestland deal when the UPA government was in power after an investigation in Italy suggested that kickbacks were paid in the transaction.

