BJP slams AAP government, flags illegal mining, extortion, media censorship

The BJP on Saturday trained its guns at AAP government in Punjab over “breakdown of law and order”, and accused it of putting in place an “undeclared censorship” being busy in “managing headlines”.

A day after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal called on PM Narendra Modi, BJP RS MP and state-in-charge Tarun Chugh at a press meet questioned AAP’s style of governance, and said that the party has become “the country’s biggest example of misuse of state machinery”.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, Chugh underlined that the party will “contest all 117 Assembly seats” in the elections.

Accusing the AAP government of making “extortion, collection and torture centres” the norm of the day in the state, Chugh took a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that Kejriwal had promised a new mining policy, which would bring Rs 20,000 crore to the Punjab’s coffers annually. “In reality… even Rs 800-900 crore has not reached the treasury…every child in Punjab knows that a ‘Mann Tax’ of Rs 3,500 is being collected from every truck carrying illegally mined material,” he alleged.