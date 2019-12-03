‘BJP skilled at selling, not creating’: Priyanka Gandhi after CAG report on Railways

A day after a CAG report in Parliament stated that the Indian Railways recorded the worst operating ratio in the last decade, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused BJP of bringing the national transporter to its worst state. Adding that the Centre will soon begin the sale of railways, like it has of the other government entities, Vadra tweeted, “BJP is skilled at selling, not creating.”

“Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country. Now, the BJP government has also brought railways to its worst state. After a few days, just like other government entities, this government will start selling of railways as well. This government is skilled at selling, not creating,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in Parliament on Monday said that railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years. A measure of expenditure against revenue, the operating ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy its finances are. An operating ratio of 98.44% means that the Railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.

The Railways has also been unable to meet its operational cost of passenger services and other coaching services. Almost 95 per cent of the profit from freight traffic was utilised to compensate for the loss on the operation of passenger and other coaching services, it said. The CAG has also said that the ‘give it up’ scheme for senior citizens was not a success.

Last month, the NDA government announced the decision to privatise three big PSUs — downstream oil major BPCL (excluding Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd), cargo mover Container Corporation of India Ltd and shipping company Shipping Corporation of India Ltd — through a strategic sale and transfer of management control.