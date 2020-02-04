BJP should spell out whether it believes in Gandhi or Godse: Kamal Nath

The CM said calling Gandhi’s satyagraha during the freedom struggle “a drama” was highly objectionable. (File) The CM said calling Gandhi’s satyagraha during the freedom struggle “a drama” was highly objectionable. (File)

Condemning BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s comments on the Father of the Nation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the BJP should make it clear whether it believes in (Mahatma) Gandhi’s ideology or (Nathuram) Godse’s.

The senior Congress leader said had the BJP cracked the whip against its MP (Pragya Thakur) who glorified Gandhi’s assassin twice, no one else would have dared say such things.

Referring to Hegde’s comment, the CM said calling Gandhi’s satyagraha during the freedom struggle “a drama” was highly objectionable.

On February 1, Hegde, without naming Gandhi, had said: “There is a freedom fighter who used to tell the British I will do as you say — adjustment and understanding — 20:20. We will pretend to protest against you and you can imprison us but treat us well. He was never beaten with a lathi, he did not know what it is to be beaten with a lathi. Such a person is a freedom fighter in the history books.”

The BJP has sent Hegde a show-cause notice for his remark.

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, before the Lok Sabha elections, had called Godse a patriot. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then said would “never be able to forgive her”, Thakur later made a similar remark in Parliament. Nath said instead of taking token action, the BJP should have dealt sternly with her.

