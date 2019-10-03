BJP should first pursue truth, then talk about Bapu: Priyanka

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.

She made the remarks before participating in a silent march organised here by the Congress on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “It was the order of Gandhiji to pursue the path of truth. First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji,” the Congress leader said.

The silent march — from Shaheed Smarak to GPO Park — is also being viewed as a show of strength by the party which has been on the sidelines of state politics for a long time.

About 80 Congress workers were arrested on Monday at a public meeting ahead of a march they had planned in support of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape.

In an informal chat with mediapersons just before embarking on the march, Priyanka said, “What is happening is that women are facing atrocities and then when they speak up and fight, they face more atrocities. We will definitely protest against this.”

She said that the rape accused were being protected in UP, and demanded lodging of a rape case against Chinmayanand.

“Atrocities are being committed against women, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Rapists are being protected. It is our demand that in the Shahjahanpur incident, a rape case should be registered against the accused,” the in-charge of eastern UP said.

The three-kilometre-long march culminated at GPO Park, where floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi.

Priyanka passed through the main thoroughfares of the state capital, marching alongside party leaders and workers. In the presence of Priyanka, who was surrounded by security personnel, party workers desisted from raising slogans. There was also a clamour for selfies with Priyanka, which she smilingly obliged.

Former Union minister Jitin Prasad, who was put under house arrest in Shahjahanpur on Monday to stop him from taking out a ‘Nyay Yatra’ in support of the law student, and others took part in the march.

Priyanka was scheduled to interact with workers and leaders at the party headquarters after the culmination of the march but it was called off at the last minute and she left for the airport directly from GPO Park.

Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that because of the model code of conduct being in force, Priyanka did not address the party workers. “The model code is in place due to the bypoll for Lucknow Cantontment seat, therefore she did not address the party workers. We believe in the Constitution and would not go against it,” said Lallu.

He said that the BJP has failed to follow the direction shown by the Father of the Nation. “The three pillars of Gandhiji’s teaching — truth, non-violence and justice — are not being followed by the BJP. UP is in a really bad state at the moment and the BJP is responsible for this,” Lallu added.

-With PTI inputs