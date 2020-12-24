BJP should fight me politically, not through NIA, ED and CBI: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti at her home in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Accusing the BJP of “weaponising” investigating agencies of the country, former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the party should fight her politically and not through them.

“The witch-hunt that the Centre had started has reached its peak. For the last two years they have been looking at my assets, where I have a house or land. When they couldn’t find anything then started raiding our family members and colleagues. Whether it is NIA or ED, they have been weaponised,” Mufti said.

“It has been conveyed to me several times that I should think about my future and to stop worrying about J&K. I did not agree to that. I cannot resolve the issue of Kashmir but I have continued to speak for the people of Kashmir.”

The former CM said that while these agencies are supposed to investigate serious charges, “the Centre has stooped so low as to audit Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahab’s mausoleum”. She said that questions are now being asked about where the party got money to contract his mausoleum.

Mufti said that the BJP is bereft of any political argument and cannot fight her politically. “I want to tell all the BJP leaders, you have so much power and so many members of Parliament, fight me politically, not through NIA, ED and CBI. Agar mujhse jung ladni hai toh politically lado.”

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) secured 110 of the 280 seats, gaining control over at least 13 of the 20 councils. PDP individually secured 27 of the 63 seats it contested. Mufti, who is the PAGD vice-president, said she was pleasantly surprised by the election results.

She said that through Waheed Para, the BJP was trying to connect her to terror funding. “They allege that we have ties with militants and that we have helped them. Yes, when Mufti sahab became chief minister the first time, families of militants who had been killed were being helped formally, through accounts. This is not something we have hidden.”

