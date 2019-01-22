BJP should come up with a new PM face, if they have one: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the country is waiting for a new prime minister and the BJP should come up with a new face if they have one.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, the SP chief also said there are many choices for leader of the anti-BJP alliance, and the country would get to know about this in the coming days.

“People will ask the question of leadership. But the history of this country says that people themselves decide their leader. In the coming days you will see how many choices (for leaders) we have. But, one thing is true, and people are accepting this… that the country is waiting for a new prime minister. If BJP has a new prime minister then they should tell. They worry about our leadership, but instead should declare a new prime minister (candidate) for themselves,” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh’s SP and Mayawati’s BSP had announced an alliance on January 12 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On BJP MLA Sadhana Singh’s remark comparing Mayawati to a “eunuch”, he said, “Those people using such language are frustrated and cannot see anything…They haven’t done anything in the last four-and-half years and that is why they do not speak about work… The elections are near and the language will change even more. Some people will go stoop lower with their language…Not just the smaller units, but the language of those sitting on the highest position is becoming the same,” he added.

About the reports of pension for saints, he joked that sadhu-sants should be given Rs 20,000 per month as pension. The state government had, however, rejected reports rejected launching a special pension scheme for priests. “There are Ramleela plays in every village. Those who play the role of Ram, Lakshman, Sita, should also be given pension and if there is some money left in the (government) vault then even Ravan should be given a pension,” he said.

The SP president further said that as Kumbh is a time or gift-giving, the Centre should gift the fort (in Prayagraj) to the state government and the Army staying there should be shifted somewhere between Chambal and Yamuna.