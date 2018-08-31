BJP should clarify on the term ‘Hindu terrorism’, says Shiv Sena

Referring to the alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena said that the raids were conducted on the “Maoists people”. Referring to the alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena said that the raids were conducted on the “Maoists people”.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday asked the ruling BJP to clarify its stand on the term “Hindu terrorism”, while maintaining that it brands people as “Hindu terrorists”.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the term “Hindu terrorism”, coined during the UPA regime, had led to an uproar. The BJP had then protested in Parliament and taken to the streets. “Today, there is no Congress rule. The BJP is in power at the Centre and the state and still it talks about Hindu terrorism. The government must clarify its stand on it.”

The editorial added that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Hindu activists from Nallasopara, Pune, Marathawada and Ghatkopar in connection with the murders of rationalists Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M M Kalburgi as well as journalist Gauri Lankesh. “Sanatan Sanstha is behind the murders of Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and Lankesh and there has been a demand for several years that it should be banned. Then, the question is why the government did not ban the organisation and arrest these people,” it said.

The Sena said that Sanatan Sanstha has distanced itself, saying “these are not our saadhaks” and challenged the ATS to prove its claims. “So, there is a suspicious environment about what is the truth and, at present, we need to accept what the ATS is saying,” it added.

Referring to the alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena said that the raids were conducted on the “Maoists people”. “From the Maoists people, threatening letters and documents were recovered while guns and explosives were recovered from Hindu activists. But the arrested Naxal sympathisers are being called as ‘alleged Naxal sympathisers’ but the Hindu activists are directly being called as ‘Hindu extremists’,” it said.

The Sena said the common link between the four murders is yet to be established and each murder can be an independent conspiracy. “The government has decided that all these people are Hindu terrorists and they will be finished… It is surprising that Hindus have to become terrorists in Hindustan, especially under Modi-Fadnavis rule,” it said, adding that all those behind the murders should be punished.

