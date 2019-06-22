BJP should choose from NDA instead of running after others: Shiv Sena on LS Deputy Speaker post

Obliquely staking a claim for the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, the Shiv Sena on Friday advised the BJP to choose a member from the NDA fold for the post instead of “running after” others who are reluctant.

The Sena is clearly miffed over reports that BJP is keen on handing over Deputy Speaker’s post to the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress. The YSR Congress is not a constituent of the NDA. The Sena, meanwhile, is keen that it should be given the post. The party, which is the second biggest constituent of the NDA after BJP, has only one representative in the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the BJP has the majority in Parliament and also Sena’s support. “Then, what is the need to convince others? BJP has offered Deputy Speaker’s post to Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s party, but he has put forth some conditions. He has conveyed that he will accept the post only after the conditions are fulfilled. What is the need to go after him? BJP should find one Om Birla from the NDA for the Deputy Speaker’s post,” said the editorial.

The Sena’s remarks have come two weeks after it staked a claim for the post, stating it had the “natural claim” on it. The Sena’s claim had come few days after getting the single cabinet berth in the Modi government. Sena’s Arvind Sawant is the only minister at the Centre with heavy industries portfolio.

The editorial also referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s statements made at the Sena’s foundation day on Wedensday. Fadnavis had said that there are no “disputes between us about the chief minister’s post. Everything will happen as decided.” “The CM’s statement is valuable. It is the answer by the CM to the media, who is discussing about the CM’s post in the alliance. Whatever has been decided… will happen. It is the mantra of the alliance’s coordination. When we said alliance means equal distribution of everything, the CM heartily acknowledged it. In short, he came on to the Sena’s dais and cleared all the doubts,” it added.

The editorial also justified the CM’s presence at the Sena’s foundation day event, stating it was the tradition of the Sena to call guests to listen to their thoughts.