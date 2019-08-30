BJP set for organisational polls to elect its president

With the BJP getting a “massive” response to its membership campaign, the party is set to hold its organisation elections to elect current president Amit Shah’s successor in December.

The membership campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on July 6 and ended on August 20, is set to increase the BJP’s existing membership by 7 crore, said J P Nadda, the party’s working president.

Nadda said the target was to recruit 2.2 crore members, as the BJP’s constitution seeks a 20 per cent increase in membership in every drive. “However, we ended up having a 50 per cent incre-ase in almost all the states,” he said.

He said the campaign was successful and was received with “overwhelming support” despite the “floods in many parts of the country”. He added that the process of collecting the data of the 7 crore new members was still on, and once completed, the party’s total membership strength would be 18 crore.

Nadda also claimed that in Chanasma, a town in Gujarat’s Patan district, every voter from Booth Number 14 has joined the party.

As the membership drive concludes, the party will begin the organisation election process in September, with the polls at the booth level scheduled for October, and for the district level in November. The elections of national council members will take place in December, followed by the election of the party’s national president.