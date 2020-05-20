BJP serves notice to party leader for remarks against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Responding to the notice, Guddu claimed he had resigned from the BJP in February (Source: Facebook/Premchand Guddu) Responding to the notice, Guddu claimed he had resigned from the BJP in February (Source: Facebook/Premchand Guddu)

The BJP has served a show-cause notice to former parliamentarian Premchand Guddu, who had joined the BJP ahead of 2018 assembly elections, for making objectionable comments against Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Targeting Scindia and his family members, Guddu called them conspirators. He said Jyotiraditya’s father Madhavrao had deceived the Congress and fought election separately and his grandmother Rajmata Scindia had brought down a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh decades ago.

Guddu and his son Ajit Borasi, also a BJP leader, have been trying to build bridges with the Congress, and the latest attack on Scindia, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in March, is another attempt.

Responding to the notice, Guddu, who represented Ujjain in the Lok Sabha on Congress ticket in 2019, claimed he had resigned from the BJP in February itself after realizing that he made a mistake by joining the saffron party. The BJP, however, refuted his claim.

Guddu’s attack has come ahead of the impending by-elections to 24 seats that will decide the fate of the BJP government. Guddu said Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat was bound to lose the by-election and, by extension, it will be Jyotiraditya’s defeat. Silawat was among 22 Congress legislators who resigned to reduce the Kamal Nath government in minority.

Silawat, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, will have to win the by-poll to validate his stay in office. Silawat was MLA from Sanver constituency in the Indore district. Guddu said the voters from Sanver will teach Silawat a lesson. Guddu questioned why Scindia was not taking up farmers’ issues as he did when Congress was in power.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd