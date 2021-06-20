After viral ‘letter by Sena MLA’, BJP’s Patil: Will think of alliance with Shiv Sena only if Uddhav considers it

After a letter seeking an alliance with BJP, which was purportedly written by Shiv Sena leader and MLA Pratap Sarnaik, went viral on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said the leadership of the saffron party will give the matter a thought only if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray considers it.

“Pratap Sarnaik is a Shiv Sena leader and an MLA. He has written a letter to his party chief, calling for an alliance with BJP. The BJP leadership will consider the matter if Uddhav Thackeray also thinks along the same lines,” said Patil after an event in Pune.

Patil said if they say anything positive (about the alliance), Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana ridicules them. “It says we are desperate for power,” he said.

He added that Sarnaik has only proposed what BJP has been saying for 18 months now. “This is an unscientific alliance (Sena, Congress and NCP). All his life, Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray fought Congress and NCP, and now Sena has struck an alliance with the same parties,” he said.

In his letter sent to Uddhav, Sarnaik has urged him to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Claiming that Congress and NCP are trying to weaken the Shiv Sena, the letter also states that “trouble for leaders like Anil Parab and Ravindra Waykar will come to end” if the Sena ties up with BJP.

The letter also claims that despite the chief minister coming from Shiv Sena, Congress and “NCP MLAs are getting priority” in their objectives.

Pravin Darekar, who is the opposition leader in the state council, said, “Not just Sarnaik, there are several Sena leaders who are upset with the three-party alliance. In private, they speak their heart out. This is the first letter…there will be many more such letters from disgruntled Sena leaders.”

Another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, however, said, “Sarnaik is involved in corruption and is afraid that he will go to jail. To avoid that, he has written this letter.”

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The important part of the letter is that it highlights the fact that leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being unnecessarily harassed. This will have to be studied.”

MPCC chief Nana Patole said, “Sarnai’s letter is the Shiv Sena’s internal matter. The Congress does not comment on such things.”

He also said that the Congress will contest local self-body polls on its own but will support the Uddhav-led government for its full term of five years.