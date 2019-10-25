Day after election results, Congress accuses BJP of selling interests of farmers, traders

Following a meeting of the party top brass after the Maharashtra and Haryana election results, where it managed to improve its tally, Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre over the economic slowdown, stating that BJP was selling the interests of farmers, shopkeepers, and the industry.

The meeting, chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, saw 17 top leaders of the party in a huddle discussing key issues facing the country.

“The discussions centered around the way the interest of India’s farmers, India’s shop keepers, India’s industry are being bartered away and sold openly by the BJP government,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.

The group that attended the meeting also included Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Surjewala attacked the government over the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that envisions to create an “integrated market” spanning 16 countries. Surjewala asserted that RCEP would adversely affect Indian manufacturers, farmers, small businesses and dairy associations.

Congress also held a closed-door workshop in Rae Bareli, which is being chaired by Congress general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The workshop is aimed at revitalising the party cadre ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

At the workshop, Congress leaders chalked out strategies to corner the state and Central governments on the issue of demonetisation, employment, “economic slowdown”, law and order, and other “anti-people” government measures.