BJP seeks CBI probe into Rout’s graft charges against BJD govt

Rout had claimed there was a Rs 800-crore scam in the disbursal of agricultural loans by the state cooperation department. Rout had claimed there was a Rs 800-crore scam in the disbursal of agricultural loans by the state cooperation department.

Following the expulsion of senior BJD leader Damodar Rout from the party, the Odisha unit of BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in the state government levelled by Rout.

Rout had claimed there was a Rs 800-crore scam in the disbursal of agricultural loans by the state cooperation department. He also spoke of Rs 30-crore scam in the state’s apex milk federation, OMFED.

Rout’s explusion had found “support” from former BJD MP Baijayant Panda. “The BJD, which we were proud of, used to take action against allegations of corruption. These days action is being taken against those who flag corruption,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had dismissed Rout’s allegations as “ridiculous”.

On Friday, BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said, “If you (CM) feel you are not answerable to the people of Odisha, we will wipe the Monalisa smile off your face”, he said. The party had warned it will launch a major agitation if the state government does not recommend CBI probes into the allegations by Rout.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App