BJP seal on Election Commission letter in Kerala: ‘It is no secret,’ quips CPM; CEO calls it clerical error

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that this was purely a clerical error, which was identified and rectified immediately.

A controversy was triggered and an official was suspended on Monday after an Election Commission of India (ECI) letter sent to all political parties in Kerala carried the seal of the BJP.

“It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks,” Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) said in a post on X.

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that this was purely a clerical error, which was identified and rectified immediately. Later, further to the clarification, the CEO suspended the assistant section officer, who was dealing with the file in the office of the CEO, pending inquiry.