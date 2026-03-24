BJP seal on Election Commission letter in Kerala: ‘It is no secret,’ quips CPM; CEO calls it clerical error

A controversy was triggered and an official was suspended on Monday after an Election Commission of India (ECI) letter sent to all political parties in Kerala carried the seal of the BJP.
“It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks,” Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) said in a post on X.
Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that this was purely a clerical error, which was identified and rectified immediately. Later, further to the clarification, the CEO suspended the assistant section officer, who was dealing with the file in the office of the CEO, pending inquiry.
The CEO’s office said the BJP’s Kerala unit had recently approached it seeking clarification on the 2019 guidelines regarding the publication of criminal antecedents of candidates. Along with their request, the party submitted a photocopy of the original 2019 directive. The party’s seal was present on that specific copy provided by them.
Due to an oversight, the office failed to notice the party symbol on the submitted document and inadvertently redistributed it to other political parties as part of the requested clarification, the CEO said, adding that the guidelines in question have undergone revisions since 2019, which have already been communicated to all political entities.
The CEO further said that as soon as the lapse was detected, the Deputy CEO issued a formal letter withdrawing the erroneous document. The withdrawal notice was dispatched to all political parties, District Election Officers, and Returning Officers. The Election Commission maintains a rigorous and foolproof system to ensure that the electoral process remains free from any external interference or influence.
However, the CPI(M) said on X: “Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter! Just like the old allegation — that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears — here comes another ‘coincidence’…”
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More