BJP scraps PM rally in Kolkata, cites ‘present circumstances’

The BJP on Monday cancelled a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for February 8 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds. The Prime Minister will instead address a public meeting in Asansol the same day, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said that the state government has given permission for BJP president Amit Shah’s chopper to land at a BSF helipad in Malda district, where he is scheduled to speak at a rally on Tuesday.

The BJP had initially accused the government of denying them permission to use the Malda airstrip, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rubbished the claim.

On cancelling the scheduled rally by Modi, Ghosh said, “The (BJP) central leadership said there is no need to hold a rally at Brigade as of now. They have asked us to hold public meetings in districts because a Brigade rally cannot be organised under the present circumstances, and at such short notice.”

Two other Modi rallies will be held as scheduled, Ghosh said. “The Prime Minister will attend a public meeting in Siliguri on January 28, and another at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on January 31,” he said.

On Saturday, the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal had organised a ‘United India’ rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds, attended by several top leaders of opposition parties. The party said approximately 10 lakh people attended the meet.

Speaking about the helipad issue, Ghosh said, “We have received two permissions — one from Golden Park Hotel in Malda and another from the BSF – to land the chopper at their helipad. We have learnt that the helipad at Golden Park Hotel is not ready. As we have received permission from the BSF, Amit Shah’s chopper will land at their helipad. We had sought permission from the state government for both.”

Earlier in the day, the state BJP had alleged that the district administration refused to allow Shah’s chopper to land at the Malda airstrip, as it was being renovated and was thus unsuitable for landing.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “They don’t allow BJP to hold rallies. Our party had to move court against it. Now when we want to hold a public meeting, permission is not given to land a helicopter. The TMC is abusing its power….Now they call for removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save democracy. We strongly condemn this deliberate attempt to stop our party from making inroads in Bengal.”

Accusing the BJP of “misleading people”, Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Siliguri, “Permission has been given, but there are security issues. The police had said the chopper should land at some other point. I also change my chopper’s landing site on their request. We have granted permission for the meeting since we believe in democracy. They (BJP) are distorting information.”