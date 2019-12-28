BJP says Rahul liar, Congress terms remark cheap

The ruling party fielded Union minister Prakash Javadekar to target the Congress leader. The ruling party fielded Union minister Prakash Javadekar to target the Congress leader.

The BJP on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that the National Population Register (NPR) is a “tax” on the poor and said he is the “liar of the year”.

The ruling party fielded Union minister Prakash Javadekar to target the Congress leader. “When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would speak lies all the time. Now, he is no longer president, but continues to speak lies. If there was a category of the liar of the year, he would be in it. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and the country,” he said.

Javadekar accused Congress of trying to fan instability, but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR. The minister asserted that NPR does not involve monetary transactions and its data is used to identify the poor so that government welfare schemes can reach targeted people.

The Congress hit back saying Javadekar’s remarks were cheap.

“People have been asking questions and the government has been shying away from giving answers… Rahul Gandhi has been asking three questions… And these three questions are in the minds of the people too.Why did you destroy the economy?…Why unemployment is at a 45-year high?… and Why is there an increasing concern for safety of women?…We expected their learned spokesperson Prakash Javadekar will throw some light… but it pains us when … says such cheap things,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

