scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

BJP says it respects all religions, strongly denounces insult of any religious personality

Amid a row over remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 5, 2022 2:08:41 pm
BJP general secretary Arun Singh

Seeking to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, the BJP asserted on Sunday that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Amid a row over remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment. Sharma’s remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

Singh said, “During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.” India’s Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

“As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” the BJP leader said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement