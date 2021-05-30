BJP says Congress giving ammo to Pakistan to defame India

Stepping up its attack against the opposition parties for their criticism of the government’s Covid management, the ruling BJP Saturday accused the Congress of “providing tools” to Pakistan to “defame India”.

Citing the alleged remarks of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath that India is now infamous following the spread of the infectious disease, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the issue.

The BJP, which had slammed Kamal Nath for describing the virus mutation B.1.617 as the Indian variant, blamed the Congress president for his remarks. According to Bhatia, whatever Kamal Nath says is at the behest of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“What Kamal Nath says is the Congress’s ideology and does so on behalf of Sonia Gandhi. Defaming India has become your priority. Why is the Congress silent at his abhorrent statement? Why is Sonia Gandhi silent? Does she agree with him,” Bhatia asked at a virtual press conference. He also alleged that other senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor have also been making “irresponsible” statements to weaken India’s fight against Covid.

Referring to a media report in Pakistan, the BJP spokesperson alleged that the term Indian variant used by it had “originated” at the Congress headquarters. Bhatia alleged that the Congress has provided tools that are used by countries such as Pakistan to target India.