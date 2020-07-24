BJP says Centre has not imported 10,000 metric tonne of milk powder

The claim that milk powder was imported is completely baseless and false, Anil Bonde said. (File) The claim that milk powder was imported is completely baseless and false, Anil Bonde said. (File)

While maintaining that the Centre has not imported 10,000 metric tonne of milk powder, the BJP on Thursday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of making false allegations to cover up its “failure to tackle dairy farmers’ unrest” in the state.

“Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti is being used by the state to spread wrong information about the BJP. But dairy farmers are not going to be misled,” BJP Kisan Cell chief and former agriculture minister Anil Bonde said in a statement.

He added: “The BJP had recently staged a statewide agitation to draw the attention of the state government to the demands of troubled milk producers. Raju Shetti, who supports the Maha Aghadi government, also staged an agitation on July 21 for fair milk procurement prices. Shetti had alleged that import of milk powder by the central government was among the crucial factor for fall in milk prices. Even senior Congress Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat leveled such baseless charge against Centre.”

Bonde said as per the General Agreement on Tarrifs and Trade (GATT) agreement, the Centre is required to procure 5 lakh metric tonnes of maize and 10,000 metric tonnes of milk and cream powder, among others, from 2014-2015 to 2019-2020.

He added that after instructions were issued to this effect, a “rumour” that NAFED and another organisation were given license to import 5 lakh metric tonne of maize. “Although the license is valid till February 2021, these institutions have not yet imported maize,” Bonde said, adding that these organisations plan to purchase maize from farmers in India as per the instructions from the Union government.

“Although it is mandatory to import 10,000 metric tonne of milk powder as per GATT agreement, no importer has been issued with expression of interest and no import licence has been issued to anyone. Therefore, the claim that milk powder was imported is completely baseless and false,” Bonde said.

