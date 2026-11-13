When Samrat met PK: A handshake, a smile and some wagging tongues

When Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met the man who has targeted him the most over the past year — Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor — it was an unexpected encounter: a smile here, a handshake there, greetings and a cordial chat.

The occasion was the Brahmbhoj — the final-day ritual — for senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha, who passed away on October 30 after a prolonged illness. Sinha’s son and BJP national secretary, Rituraj Sinha, escorted Kishor to meet Choudhary, who arrived at the venue after him.

The two leaders smiled, shook hands and exchanged greetings. Later, Kishor sat alongside the CM, and the two were seen conversing amicably.