Rally with ‘hundreds of vehicles’ costs BJP’s Kisan Morcha head his post in Madhya Pradesh

Calling the act “indiscipline”, the party said Yadav’s appointment as Bhind district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha was being cancelled with immediate effect on the instructions of state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal. (Special arrangement photos)
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has removed Bhind district Kisan Morcha president Sajjan Singh Yadav after a large rally with multiple vehicles was organised under his leadership, in a departure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation.
In an order issued on May 14, state Kisan Morcha president Jaipal Singh Chawda said the party had taken serious note of a rally held on May 13 from Gwalior to Bhind involving “hundreds of vehicles”. The order stated that the event, organised under Sajjan Singh Yadav’s leadership, amounted to disregard for the Prime Minister’s appeal to save energy and fuel.
Calling the act “indiscipline”, the party said Yadav’s appointment as Bhind district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha was being cancelled with immediate effect on the instructions of state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.
Chawda told The Indian Express, “The leader was sacked from his post. We did this after looking at the directions issued by BJP state president Khandelwal. If the Prime Minister uses only two vehicles, state leaders should follow that example and not indulge in such activities.”
The action comes a day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a reduction in the size of his own convoy and directed ministers to minimise vehicle use during official travel. Citing Modi’s appeal amid concerns over fuel consumption and global uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis, the Chief Minister said his official convoy would be reduced from 13 vehicles to eight and that no vehicle rallies would be permitted during his tours.
The state government had also issued directions asking ministers to use the minimum possible number of vehicles and instructed newly appointed heads of corporations and boards to assume office without celebratory processions or rallies. Yadav had appealed to citizens to increasingly use public transport and described fuel conservation as a matter of “national interest”.
Against that backdrop, the disciplinary action against the Bhind Kisan Morcha leader is being seen as an attempt by the BJP organisation in Madhya Pradesh to enforce the fuel-saving message internally and prevent contradictory political optics at a time when the party leadership is publicly advocating austerity and reduced fuel consumption.
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The controversy had already intensified earlier this week after videos surfaced showing a large convoy of SUVs and cars accompanying newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur from Ujjain to Bhopal as he travelled to formally assume charge of his post.
The visuals had triggered criticism from the Opposition and, following the backlash, Khandelwal issued a public appeal, asking party workers and office-bearers to take the PM’s message seriously. “I appeal to all party workers and leaders to walk the path shown by the Prime Minister. Sometimes, newly appointed office-bearers get carried away with enthusiasm, but we are requesting everyone to ensure such programmes also reflect the message given by Modi ji,” Khandelwal said.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More