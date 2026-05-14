Rally with ‘hundreds of vehicles’ costs BJP’s Kisan Morcha head his post in Madhya Pradesh

Calling the act “indiscipline”, the party said Yadav’s appointment as Bhind district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha was being cancelled with immediate effect on the instructions of state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal. (Special arrangement photos)

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has removed Bhind district Kisan Morcha president Sajjan Singh Yadav after a large rally with multiple vehicles was organised under his leadership, in a departure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation.

In an order issued on May 14, state Kisan Morcha president Jaipal Singh Chawda said the party had taken serious note of a rally held on May 13 from Gwalior to Bhind involving “hundreds of vehicles”. The order stated that the event, organised under Sajjan Singh Yadav’s leadership, amounted to disregard for the Prime Minister’s appeal to save energy and fuel.

Calling the act “indiscipline”, the party said Yadav’s appointment as Bhind district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha was being cancelled with immediate effect on the instructions of state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.