BJP rules out alliance with MNS over its stand on north Indians

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. (File) MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. (File)

EVEN as MNS chief Raj Thackeray is gearing up to make a “major” announcement on January 23, State BJP president on Thursday ruled out the possibility of BJP and MNS coming together in the near future.

“I don’t think there is a possibility of BJP and MNS joining hands,” Patil said after meeting in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Patil said if MNS and BJP has to come together, then MNS will have to clear its stand regarding north Indians, especially people from Bihar. “I don’t think MNS is not ready to diluting its stand against north Indians. Therefore, we don’t think there is a possibility of BJP and MNS coming together.

However, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said when ideologically different parties like BJP and NCP can come together, then anything can happen on political terrain of Maharashtra. “I have no idea what announcement will be made on January 23,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall under its own weight. “No, we have not set any deadline for fall of the government, be it six months or one year. Due to its internal contradictions, this government will fall under its own weight,” he said. Patil refused to answer a poser as to whether BJP was ready to embrace Shiv Sena if the government falls. “No comments,” he said.

Criticising Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala in Mumbai, Patil said this kind of statement is condemnable. “The statement is highly condemnable. I don’t know why he is making such remarks against leader of a national party and the former Prime Minister of the country,” he said. Patil however hastened to add if Raut’s statment is true, then the national should know the facts of their meetings.

On Raut seeking evidence from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants, Patil said,”The level to which Raut was stooping was reprehensible. Whole of Maharashtra knows about the royal families of Satara and Kolhapur. There is no need for them to provide any evidence. Raut’s statement has angered Shiv ‘bhakts’ across Maharashtra. Udayanraje’s supporters are observing bandh in Satara and in other cities too people are quite agitated.”

Referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar describing Sant Ramdas as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s guru, Patil accused him of playing caste politics. “Pawar is playing the caste card. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was sent to Rajya Sabha by BJP. He was appointed by the President. At that time, Pawar taunted that Peshwas were now deciding what role King’s should play. They (NCP) are not doing anything for the royal family. When we do, they taunt us,” he said.

Patil said the book equating Chhatrapati Shivaji with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been withdrawn. “The book was not written by BJP. BJP has nothing to do with it. The author of the book was earlier in the Shiv Sena,” he said.

