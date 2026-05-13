BJP-ruled states take austerity measures in support of PM Modi’s call

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures, there was a slew of public appeals, initiatives and orders in support of the PM’s call in several BJP-ruled states.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials and directed them to effect measures to save fuel and cut on edible oil, while the Maharashtra government made it compulsory for ministers to obtain CM’s approval before using aircraft during official travels. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s office said instructions have been issued to keep the number of vehicles in the CM’s convoy “to a minimum”. Similar instructions have been issued to bureaucrats and public representatives to save petrol and diesel.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting ordered to immediately remove at least half the vehicles from his official convoy and also those of his ministers.

He also stressed that official meetings, seminars and conferences should be held virtually. “Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives should use public transport at least one day a week. A ‘No Vehicle Day’ should also be observed once a week. A state-level advisory should be issued recommending work-from-home for two days a week. 50% of internal meetings at the State Secretariat and Directorates should also be held virtually,” Yogi said.

Decorative lighting in private establishments and commercial complexes should be minimised after 10pm, he said and appealed to citizens and wedding planners to organise events within the country.

He also directed that museums and memorials be made free for visitors for a certain period. The CM appealed to the people to reduce the use of edible oil and avoid gold purchase.

Speaking with reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that all ministers would now require clearance from the CMO before using aircraft unless it was an emergency.

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Bawankule also said that most meetings of his departments are now being conducted online. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane issued similar instructions and urged officials to prefer electric vehicles.

Also, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar cancelled the MLAs’’ scheduled study tour to Japan from May 23. Tourism Minister Shambhuraje Desai also cancelled his proposed London-Paris trip, while Culture Minister Ashish Shelar cancelled his visit to France.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade until further orders. In a Cabinet meeting, Yadav appealed to ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest and batted for the use of public transport, an official said.

In Gwalior, state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar rode an electric bike to the Secretariat and announced that he would reduce the use of petrol and diesel vehicles in support of the PM’s appeal.

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Madhya Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Chairman Satyendra Bhushan Singh arrived at the BJP office in an e-rickshaw while taking charge of his post. Khadi and Village Industries Board vice-chairman Rakesh Singh Jadoun also travelled in an e-rickshaw to the party office.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya also announced that he would no longer use escort vehicles.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar said the PM’s statement has instilled uncertainty among the industrial sectors and global investors while seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the situation. “On matters of national importance, it is prudent to take into confidence leaders of all political parties,” Pawar said.