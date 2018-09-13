Mamata’s Chicago event cancelled: BJP-RSS mounted pressure on the organisers, alleges TMC

Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago was set to organise a programme on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda on September 11. Mamata Banerjee was invited to take part in the event. (File) Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago was set to organise a programme on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda on September 11. Mamata Banerjee was invited to take part in the event. (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday blamed BJP and RSS for the cancellation of a programme in Chicago on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda, which was to be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee on Tuesday had alleged that due to an “unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people”, she could not attend the event in Chicago on September 11.

Speaking to PTI, TMC’s national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said that BJP-RSS wanted only their programme ‘Global Hindu Congress’ to be held in Chicago on the occasion.

“Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda, had invited Mamata Banerjee to attend a programme in Chicago. Subsequently, it is learnt, that under ‘tremendous pressure’, the organisers were prevailed upon to cancel the programme. It is common knowledge that the BJP-RSS wanted only one major programme to be held in Chicago and that would be under the banner of the Global Hindu Congress (World Hindu Foundation) and this programme would be attended by Mohan Bhagwat,” O’Brien told PTI.

The TMC also dismissed the Ministry of External Affairs claim that the government did not receive any request for clearance for Banerjee’s visit to Chicago. TMC said the ministry’s statement on the issue was “low-on-fact argument”.

